Mr. David Spencer Stockman, 75, of Jefferson, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the University of Maryland Medical Center. He is survived by his life partner of 37 years, Carolyn Casper.
Born Feb. 27, 1946, in Jefferson, he was the son of the late Charles Joshua Stockman and Ruth Charlotte (Nusz) Stockman.
His work career began as a draftsman at Todd Steel/ Standard Building Systems/ Canam Steel in Point of Rocks, Maryland. He then worked as a salesman for Superior Concrete, later returning to Canam Steel where he retired.
Following retirement, Mr. Stockman worked at H.C. Summers in Jefferson, where he loved being around people and helping others.
A lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jefferson, he enjoyed singing in the church choir. He also sang in a quartet for many years.
In addition to Carolyn, he is survived by two children, Chawnna Koontz of Jefferson, and husband, Allan, and Scott Stockman of and wife Terri, of Jefferson; Carolyn’s children, Stephen Casper and wife Tammy, of Mason, Ohio, and Stephanie Dryman and husband, Mike, of Frederick; nine grandchildren, Stephen Koontz, Mikayla Stockman, Luke Stockman, Miyah Babb, Alison Dryman, Melissa Dryman, Danielle Lawson, William Casper and Phillip Casper; three great-grandchildren, Riley Shedlock, Gunner Lawson and Archie Lawson; a brother, Charles “Bob” Stockman, of Feagaville; a sister, Connie Miller, of Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; a sister-in-law, Wanda Stockman; and a brother-in-law, Clarence Miller.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Jefferson Fire Department.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneral home.com.