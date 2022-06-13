David Taylor

David Lee Taylor, 60, of New Market, Maryland (formerly of Union Bridge, Maryland and Ashburn, Virginia) passed away on June 8, 2022, after a four-year long battle with mantle cell lymphoma. David was born on June 17, 1961, in Alexandria, Virginia to Donald and Clara Taylor. He was the husband of 17 years to Sylvia (Hadermann) Taylor.
David grew up in Alexandria and graduated from Jeb Stuart High School on June 8, 1979. He went on to attend George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) where he obtained a degree in Print Theory. David began working in the printing industry in the early 1980’s at Metro Printing and Mailing in Sterling, Virginia. He went on to work at Professional Marketing in Towson, Maryland, and Forms Direct Inc. (FDI) in Frederick (where he was known as the $7 million dollar man for his exceptional annual sales) before eventually founding his own printing company, DLT (Dynamic Litho Technologies) Direct in Sterling, Virginia in 1989.
David owned and operated DLT Direct for over 20 years. It was both his profession and his passion. DLT was named as one of the fifty fastest growing companies in the industry in the early 1990’s. In later years, Dave worked at Membership Cards Only in Tyson’s Corner, Virginia and his career in print and direct mail marketing continued well after he officially “retired” in 2016. David served as VP of Production at TMT (Taylor Marketing Technologies) Direct, the company he and Sylvia founded, from 2006 to 2020.
David was one of those people you never forgot once you met him. His outgoing personality and strong work ethic were larger than life. He was well known for his quick wit, storytelling, and conversation. In later years David ran a gourmet beef jerky business — Simply the Best Foods — and was a fixture at many of the festivals and events around the Frederick and Baltimore areas. He loved talking with people and getting to know them. His passion for printing was only surpassed by his love of deep-sea fishing (and his boat, The Materialistic), Harley Davidson motorcycles, food, traveling and his pets (cats, dogs, and horses). David lived life to the fullest and was fiercely loyal to his friends and family.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Clara Taylor.
In addition to his wife, Sylvia, he is survived by his sister Terry Larkin (and husband Michael), his children, Lee Taylor, Thomas Taylor and Sarah Taylor all of Lovettsville, VA, his step-children, John “Alex” Konkel of Salisbury, MD and Nicolle “Niki” Konkel of Frederick, MD, his nieces, Erin Fegley (and husband Nate) and Kristin Larkin Robertson (and husband Ryan) and his great nieces Collins, Tatum, and Laurel, and great nephew Trey.
Friends and family will be received on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 1-3 p.m., followed by a memorial service in the Chapel, at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home PA, 106 East Church Street, Frederick MD 21701. A reception and celebration of life will be held at Oscar’s Ale House located at 906 N. East Street, Frederick MD immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (https://www.lls.org).