David Vincent Key, age 78, of Urbana, Maryland, passed away suddenly on June 13, 2021.
David graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. He started his own business and became a successful trim carpenter. He enjoyed photography, woodworking and spending time with his family and friends. David was also an active member in his Frederick community, being involved in many organizations that included his early days working with Manpower. He served as president of the Lincoln Alumni Association and of the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society (AARCH).
He will be sorely missed by his many, many family members and friends, especially longtime companion, Dixie Sterling.
In keeping with his humble nature, his family has decided to celebrate his life privately. Those wishing to continue his vision are encouraged to make a monetary donation in his name to AARCH.