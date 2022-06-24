David W. Rhinecker

David Washington Rhinecker, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022.
He was born in Mount Airy, Maryland, April 22, 1932.
Dave had two successful businesses: Greenspring Water Company and his true passion, a butcher shop in Germantown, Maryland. Later in life, he worked at Gladhill Tractor until his death.
Dave is preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian Rhinecker; his second wife, Betty Rhinecker; his son, Davy Rhinecker; his stepson, Tom Savage; and four of his siblings.
Dave is survived by his son, Stevie Rhinecker; stepdaughter, Tessie Gladhill and Tim Rice; stepdaughter, Susie Morrison and husband Bill; stepson, Marty Gladhill and wife Rachel; grandchildren, Bradley Rhinecker and Tiffany Grimes, Tommy Rhinecker, wife Mandy and their children Rebecca and Jacob, Sissy Rhinecker, David Rhinecker and son David, and Donnie Beaver, wife Jessica and his stepson Noland; and three step-grandchildren, Samantha Smarte and Michael Jackwood, and Luke and Jacob Gladhill. He is also survived by daughter-in-law, Janet Rhinecker.
A viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., and burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.