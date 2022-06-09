Mr. David "Wayne" Gardiner, of Smithsburg, Maryland, and formerly of Frederick, Maryland, passed away June 7, 2022. He was born Sept. 13, 1959, in Olney, Maryland, to the late David Carlson Gardiner and Ruth Carolyn King Gardiner of Frederick, Maryland.
Wayne was a kind, fun-loving, sweet person with a charming personality, delightful smile and a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family, music, dancing, camping, theater plays and attending church. Wayne enjoyed taking car rides to state parks, and eating picnic lunches with his sister Judi and brother Randy. His favorite song to sing while riding in the car was "Amazing Grace." He was very close to his sister Judi, who was his legal guardian and advocate of his care for many years.
Wayne is survived by his siblings, Judilyn Arnold (JR), of Jefferson, Maryland, and Randy Gardiner and Janet Gardiner, both of Frederick, Maryland; nieces, Chasity Myers (Brandon) and Brittany Sentelle (David), both of Jefferson, Maryland; and great-nephews and great-nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Gardiner.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, followed by the funeral service in the Etchison Memorial Chapel of Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The Rev. William Carpenter will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland.