Davie West

Davie M. West, 62, of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born Sept. 25, 1959 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late David Lee and Mary Elizabeth (Mossburg) West.
He was a graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, Frederick, Maryland. Davie was employed as a truck driver for Food Lion Distribution for 30 years. He enjoyed roasting pigs and BBQ-ing chicken for charity events and his family. In his early life, he was a volunteer fireman with the Jefferson County Fire Company and was a champion dirt bike racer.
Davie is survived by three children, Sandra West (Brian Miller), of Kearnsyville, West Virginia, April Bauer (Scott), of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, and David West, of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania; and six grandchildren, Cameron West (Mickayla), Jasmine Miller, Kiara Pensinger, Jonathan Pensinger, Savannah Collins and Daimen West.
In addition to his family he is preceded in death by his twin brother, Dennie West, who passed away when he was nine; and two sisters, Nancy West and Doris Mercer.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Cook officiating. Burial will follow in the Chapel Lutheran Church Cemetery, 11109 Daysville Road, Frederick, MD 21701.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday evening in the funeral home as well as an hour prior to the service Saturday morning in the funeral home.
