Dawn Pryor

Dawn Wickland Pryor, 75, formerly of Walkersville, Maryland, and Naples, Florida, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Autumn House West, York, Pennsylvania.
She was the wife of the late Ralph Parman Pryor.
Dawn was born in Washington, D.C., on July 8, 1946, the daughter of the late Lynn and Josephine (Baldridge) Wickland.
She graduated from Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland, in 1964. She was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, Walkersville. Dawn worked for Cruise Holidays in Frederick, Maryland, where she loved planning and going on cruises. She enjoyed decorating for all holidays, especially Christmas and Easter. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, and going on beach vacations in the summer. Dawn loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth L. Pryor and wife, Laurie; her daughter, Nicole P. Casper and husband, Ian; four grandchildren, Sarah and Dean Pryor, and Ralph and John Casper; and three sisters, Sharon Harris and husband Ralph, JoAnne Day and husband Douglas, and Thea Manger and husband Charles.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403 (etzweilerfuneralhome.com).