Dawn Elizabeth Sites, 53, of Cascade, Maryland, passed away and was reunited with her family on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Born Jan. 10, 1969, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Marcianna Falconer.
Dawn was a warrior and fought all her life. A very close friend said this about Dawn, and I could not have said it better: She had the heart of a hippie, a sweet soul of a gypsy, and the spirit of a fairy. She loved her cats and her morning coffee.
She leaves behind her son, Bryan; her sister, Donna; a grandson; and her nephews, Jason, Frankie, Matthew and Joshua.
She will be flying high with her family above: her mom, grandparents, and aunts and uncles who have gone before her.
She will also be missed by many friends. Fly high and be free, Dawn — no more pain. We will love and miss you.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.