Dawn Nicole West, of Frederick, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. Born April 6, 1971, she was the daughter of Cheryl Butler and the late Thomas West. In addition to her mother, she is survived by two children; as well as a brother. Cremation is planned, and a private goodbye is to follow (staufferfuneralhome.com).
