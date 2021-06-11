Dayne Barnhardt

Dayne Curtis Barnhardt, 67, of Frederick, Maryland, unexpectedly left us June 7, 2021. He was born Dec. 22, 1953, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Jacqueline Joy Barnhardt and Deane DeVere Barnhardt, who both predeceased him. Dayne was a 1971 graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School.
Dayne started working young at the Holiday Inn, Watsons, Baskin-Robbins and Crum Electric before Eastalco Aluminum Company/Alcoa, where he retired at 53 in 2007 when the plant shut down. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and collecting things like his impressive collection of Pez dispensers and watches. He had a kind heart and a soft spot for kids and animals, and he never knew a stranger. He was always the life of the party and kept everyone laughing. Dayne will be terribly missed by many devoted friends and family.
Surviving is big sister, Brenda Barnhardt, of Frederick, Maryland; aunt, Doris Bauer, of Reading, Pennsylvania; and numerous cousins.
There will be no services, and burial will be private at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland.
As Dayne often spoke of the beloved cats and dogs in his life, memorial contributions from those who choose are strongly suggested to the Animal Welfare League of Frederick County, 1202 E. Patrick St., Suite 13A, Frederick, MD 21701.
