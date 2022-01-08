Dean R. Pennington is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior, having passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Dean, age 79, of Union Bridge was born on September 23, 1942, in Baltimore, the son of the late Leslie Reiter and Adelaide Marie Fortman Pennington. He was the husband of Martha Ann Pennington, his wife of 47 years.
Dean is also survived by his children, Deborah Schaeffer (Mike), Dean E. Pennington (Karen), Renee Berkheimer, Amy Kalin (James), Deanna Porter (Josh) and Paula Good (Matt); 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Diana Schrodel (David); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, including good friend Sharon Cassell and family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father- and mother-in-law, Paul and Lillian Dinterman.
As a young man, he was baptized in the Central Baptist Church and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Edgewater. As a Boy Scout, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
Dean graduated in 1960 from Bladensburg High School and attended University of Maryland. He taught masonry at a vocational-technical school and went on to start several businesses: Edgewater Masonry, Pennington Masonry, Pennington Construction and Pennington Company, where as a landlord he found joy in helping many attain affordable housing. He was the proud owner of the Gun Celler in Union Bridge. He was a humanitarian who loved his country. As a member of the Church of the Open Door in Westminster, he enjoyed ushering and participated in many activities at his church. He was a collector of many things and enjoyed spending time at his shore house. His greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his family. We give a special thank you to Carroll Hospital Center IMU and ICU for the wonderful loving care that they gave to Dean.
Dean’s family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway St., Union Bridge.
A memorial service will be held Thursday Jan. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, Maryland, 21157, with visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Pastor Norris Belcher will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his church and mailed to the address above.
Leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.