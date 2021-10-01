Debbie Greenfield

Debbie K. Greenfield, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away at the age of 64 on Sept. 25, 2021, in her home.
Born Aug. 16, 1957, in Washington County, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Baker and Nancy Myers.
Debbie was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Brunswick Post No. 1136. She was a former Brunswick City Councilman, and she worked for more than 20 years as a medical technician at Frederick Primary Care Associates. She was always helping people and did a lot in her community. Debbie always had a way of working things out. She did a lot of fundraising and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Baker and Nancy Myers; family friend, Johnny Ashbaugh; and brother, Wayne Myers.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Mike Greenfield, of Brunswick, Maryland; her children, Doug Greenfield and wife Christin Smith, of Georgia, and Kristi Perkins and husband Kevin, of Jefferson, Maryland. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lawson, Kaylee, Ashlynn, Briella, Konner, Kayden and Kassidy. She also has a surviving sister, Robin Rezash. Many nieces and nephews also survive her.
Funeral arrangements are held with John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family to assist with funeral expenses.