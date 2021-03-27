Deborah Ann Leatherman, 61, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away from this life on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. She was the beloved wife of R. Dwight Leatherman.
Born on June 3, 1959, in New Orleans, LA, she was the daughter of the late Zerban Gilbert and Corine Chefney.
She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington in New Orleans, LA.
In addition to her husband she is survived by Stepsons Michael Leatherman and his wife Nicole, Robert Leatherman and his wife Leslie; sisters: Janice Combre, Joyce Cincore and the late Joann Gilbert; sister in law: Antoinette Gilbert; brothers: Lawrence Gilbert, Andre Gilbert and the late Edward Chefney; brother in law: Dave Combre; nieces: Danyell (Tricey) Gilbert- Patterson, Wanda Chefney, Michelle Chefney, Coriane Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert, Layden Patterson, Rialiyah Gilbert, Kareen Gilbert, Joyce Pittman, Geneva Pittman, Christine Pittman, Brandy Pittman, and Azyria Gilliam; nephews: Louis Cincore, Louis Pittman, Richard (Manny) Gilbert Sr., Richard Gilbert Jr., Brennan Henderson, Cross Gilbert and the late Johnathan (Baby J) Williams; Godchildren : Isaiah Washington and Madison Huntley.
A celebration of Deborah's life journey will take place Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont. Pastor Betty Spencer will officiate.
Interment will be private.
