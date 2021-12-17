Deborah L Finch

Deborah (Debbie) L. Finch, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away at home, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, after a six-year battle with a terminal illness.
Debbie is survived by her husband and best friend, Daniel K. Finch Sr.; son, Daniel K. Finch Jr.; daughter, Kristen Finch Mohelski and her husband Michael; and grandson, Chase D. Mohelski. Debbie is the daughter of Lillian M. Easton and the late Harold Easton Sr. She is preceded in death by her sister, Pamela T. Lee.
Also surviving are her brother-in-law and caregiver, Robert E. Lee III; brother, Harold E. Easton Jr.; special sister-in-law, Delores Finch; niece and caregiver; Debbie Finch Ganben; and many other family members, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to lifelong friend and caregiver, Steve Smith.
Debbie was a beautiful person and soul. She had many, many friends throughout her life. She was a hot-rodder and the life of the party. Debbie had a special love for Shelties, cooking and the Food Network channel.
Friends may call Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872 from 10 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Mike Yoho will officiate. For those attending the visitation or funeral service, a mask or adequate face covering is still required. Interment will follow in All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, Maryland.
