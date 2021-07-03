Deborah LaGrave

Deborah Ann LaGrave, 65, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home. Born in Frederick on August 20, 1955, she was a daughter of Shirley Ann Bowers Baer and the late Bruce O. Baer Sr.
For many years, Debbie worked in the medical field at Frederick Memorial Hospital and Frederick Endoscopy Center. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing and playing bingo. She also liked to listen to Jimmy Swaggart and loved her cat Shelby.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her children, Beverly A. Stitely and Lee, of Hagerstown, Robert A. “Boo” LaGrave Jr. and Ashley, of Frederick, and Tara Pecynski and Jeff, of Frederick; two brothers, Randy Baer and Nancy, of Virginia, and Kevin Baer and Michelle, of Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren, Samantha, Hailey, MacKenzie, Savanah, Noah, John, Eric, Chastity, Brittney and Jason; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Michael; brother, Bruce O. Baer Jr.; special friend, Joe Marrick; and former husband, Robert A. LaGrave Sr.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
in lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that contributions be made to the funeral home (see address above).