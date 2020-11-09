Deborah Marie “Debbie” Phelps, 56, of Mount Airy, received her Angel wings Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Kline Hospice House. She was the loving wife of Donald Phelps for 28 years. Born to Jane Ethel (Anderson) Browning and the late Edward Lindsay Browning on June 29, 1964.
Debbie graduated from South Carroll High School in 1982 and started her life long career as a cosmetologist. She spent many years with Hair Impressions in Mount Airy where she met numerous wonderful people. Debbie loved camping, the beach and spending time with family but her greatest love was with her grandchildren. Debbie was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her mother and husband, Debbie is survived by two children, Crystal Fuller and husband, Joey, of Falling Waters, WV, and Chad Wilhelm and wife, Amanda, of Bristow, England; four grandchildren, Aiden and Aubrey Fuller, and Meredith and Charlie Wilhelm; three sisters, Patricia Browning and friend Tony DeLisi, Sandra Jean Long and fiance Donnie Etzler, and Mary Christiansen and husband Bob; brother-in-law, Edward Phelps and the late Dominique Phelps; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Veronica Ann Phelps and the late Willard Phelps; and numerous nieces, nephews, and good friends, especially those at Hair Impressions.
The family will receive friends from noon at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy. A celebration of Debbie’s life will begin at 1 p.m.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association, 1393 Progress Way #908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.