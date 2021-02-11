Deborah Ann Moen, 62, passed away on Feb. 6, 2021. She was born in Waukegan, Illinios, on Jan. 14, 1959. She was the daughter of the late Julia Ann Smith and Harlan Moen. Deborah graduated from Linganore High School in 1977.
Ms. Moen was a 42-year veteran of the Frederick Police Department. Starting her career in 1979, she served as a communications specialist and part of the criminal investigations team. Ms. Moen retired briefly in 2008 before being re-employed by the city less than a month later as a warrant specialist. Ms. Moen continued her employment up until the time of her death. Ms. Moen was recognized for numerous awards and commendations during her tenure with the police department and was an active member of FOP Lodge No. 91. Her work was recognized as contributing to the safety and welfare of the community. She will be missed greatly by her family at the police department.
Deborah is survived by her sisters, Cathy James and husband David, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Teri Mohler and husband James, of West Virginia; and her nieces, Angela Miles and husband Joshua, of Clear Spring, Maryland, and Julie Moore.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.