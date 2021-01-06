Deborah A. Rosensteel, 59, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2021, at the residence of her mom, with Nancy (mom) and her husband, Michael, by her side.
Debbie was born in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 19, 1961, to Edgar Lewis (deceased) and Nancy Dorsey (stepfather Eddy Dorsey, deceased).
Debbie married Michael Rosensteel on May 5, l984, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Together they raised two sons, Josh (Mandy) and Justin.
Debbie graduated from Catoctin High School, Class of 1979. Her love of sports, from little leagues to adult leagues, led to many lifetime friendships. Debbie played basketball, field hockey and, her favorite, softball, which she played for 10 years with National Geographic. Debbie enjoyed watching football (her team was the Redskins). Deb loved the outdoors. She will be remembered fondly by their camping buddies and neighbors, the Fowler family. She love to go to craft shows and flea markets, and road trips with her bestie of almost 40 years, Linda Musgrove Starkey, aka Lucy and Ethel.
Deb went back to college in 2010 and got her degree in medical billing, eventually landing her at Frederick Health Hospital in the medical lab billing department, where she made many friends. Her boss, Dr. Mohova, and fellow employees were great supporters when she came home from MedStar Georgetown Hospital in October, bringing many food dishes, which she enjoyed very much.
Debbie was part of the In10seBBQ team for many years at the register. She loved seeing everyone from week to week, especially the kids. Some may remember her as the Hushpuppy Lady from the PPF Funenomon, as she cooked thousands of hush puppies for the VIP tent.
Deb was a collector of Beanie Babies for which she has hundreds. A special little girl named Bea, daughter of her godson, Joey, has received several.
Debbie is survived by husband Michael of 36 years; her two sons, Josh (Mandy) and Justin; her mother, Nancy; sister, Robin (Rob) Bugos; nieces, Viera Rose, Shannon and Alyssa; nephews, Nick and Matt; mother-in-law, Joyce; sister-in-law, Laura Imes (Jeff); brothers-in-law, Rick and Greg; her bestie, Linda; godchildren, Jen, Joey and Jeffrey; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and lifelong friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Grace Ho and Dr. Karl Kalhorn of MetStar Georgetown Hospital for the care they gave to Debbie, as well as Dr. Kanan Hudhud for his help in helping us understand the severity of Debbie’s cancer.
There will be no viewing due to COVID-19.
There will be a graveside service to be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Friends and family may attend but must follow the state’s COVID-19 guidelines of masks and distancing. Pastor Jeff Walter will do the service at the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to make donations in Deb’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to a charity on one’s choice. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.