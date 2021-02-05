Deborah Ann Saunders, better known as “Miss Debbie,” went to be with lord on Jan. 30, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Miss Debbie was born on March 5, 1951, to the late Mary Elizabeth King and Joseph Benjamin King in Brunswick, Maryland. Adjacent to her 32 years at Homewood retirement center, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, friends and husband. She was well known to the Frederick community as a sweet and loving person. Miss Debbie was also a devoted member of Asbury United Methodist church while being a choir member for many years along with her husband, Frank.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories: husband, Franklin W. Saunders Jr.; sister-in-law, Carolann Saunders Patterson; two sons, James E. King ( Rachel Roberts-King) and Franklin Randolph; two daughters, Kimberly Renee Cole-Johnson ( Willie Johnson) and Portland Saunders; grandsons, Trotez Sewell, Cortez Cole, Jimmar King, Isaiah Randolph and Xavier Randolph; great-granddaughter, Mohinni Cole; great-grandson, Jaylen T’kai King; great-granddaughter Jamirah Tanay King; three sisters, Joann King, Rose King and Shelia King; uncle, Joseph Campbell; devoted friend, Pat of Cambridge, Maryland; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service details can be found at GaryL.RollinsFuneralHome.com.