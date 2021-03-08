Deborah Thompson

Deborah Suzanne Thompson, 68, of Hagerstown, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.
Born on Oct. 18, 1952, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Clifford William Thompson and Rose Marie Thompson.
Deb was a 1970 graduate of Boonsboro High School where she was active still today with the alumni and reunion planning. She held a clerical position at Geico Insurance then First Nationwide Mortgage.
She was a member of the Women of the Moose. Deb was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan. Her family and friends knew not to call her on Sunday afternoons while she was watching her football games. She enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Colby, and her great-niece, Lily.
In addition to her mother, Rosie, she is also survived by her husband, Richard W. “Dick” Gross; son, James Lapole and wife, Carrie, of Boonsboro; brother, Keith Thompson and wife, Kathy, of Knoxville, MD; grandchildren, Colby Gardner, and Kirsten Talbert; nephews, JP and Jason Thompson; niece, Alexis Hemming; and great-niece, Lily.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Anne Lapole.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Brownsville Church of the Brethren in Knoxville.
A celebration of Deb’s life journey will take place at noon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Brownsville Church of the Brethren with the Rev. R. Thomas Fralin Jr. officiating. Inurnment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. For visitation and services, masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brownsville Church of the Brethren, 1911 Rohrersville Road, Knoxville, MD 21758.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at BastStaufferFuneralHome.com.