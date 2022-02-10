Debra Ensor

Debra Lynn Ensor, of Mount Pleasant, Maryland, went to be with the lord on Feb. 7, 2022. She was born Jan. 23, 1958, to the late Clifford R. Eader and Shirley Bowers Eader at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Debi met her husband of 44 years, William D. Ensor, in the second grade at Liberty Elementary School. After graduating from Linganore High School in 1976, Debi went to work for Frederick County Public Schools for more than 30 years, 19 of which were at her alma mater. Many will remember her there as the attendance secretary.
During her time working at Linganore High School, she served on the committee that formed the Frederick Association of School Support Employees (FASSE) union for school support employees, traveling to Annapolis to witness Gov. William Donald Schaefer signing it into law. Debi also spearheaded the creation of the Linganore High School Alumni Association.
Debi was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Dennis Eader. Surviving are her husband, William; daughter, Laken Green and husband Brian; grandchildren, Junior, Braden and Natalie Green; sister, Sherrie Eader Doody and fiancée Kenny McElfresh Jr.; and dog, Rocky.
She loved her grandchildren, the beach, her dog, the Frederick Fair and Rod Stewart. Debi was a lifelong member of the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and had joined the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association after her retirement.
Family and friends may gather at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, from 1-4 p.m.
A celebration of her life will take place at the funeral home on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Debi’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.