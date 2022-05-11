Debra Epley

Debra Lee Epley, 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 6, 2022.
Debra was born July 22, 1959, in Mount Airy to Edward and the late Betty Schaible. Debra was also preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Martin.
Debra is survived by her loving husband, Dale Joseph, of 37 years. Debra is survived by her four sons, Edmund (Bo) Baker III (Kelsey), Christopher Baker (Eileen), Corey Epley (Heather) and Travis Epley (Brittany). Debra is survived by seven grandchildren; special aunt, Doris; sisters, Pam Harding (Bill) and Fern Rudd; cousins; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; furbabies; and a host of fabulous friends.
Debra was known as Mrs. Rockville and the manager of the Epley household. Debra was an immaculate housekeeper and a crossing guard at local schools, and she was also involved in parking enforcement. She had a passion for her family, cooking, furbabies, friends, neighbors, Fidos for Freedom, volunteering and fundraising. She showed love for all people, always putting others in front of herself.
A celebration of Debra’s life will be held at American Legion Post 86, located 2013 Veins Mills Road, Rockville, from 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 13, with a prayer being held at 5 p.m.
At Debra’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to fidosforfreedom.com
