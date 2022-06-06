Debra Morris

Debra Jean McClain Morris, of Ijamsville, Maryland, 56 years old, passed on June 1, 2022, after a four-year battle with cervical cancer caused by birth control.
Debra was born in Frederick, Maryland, and was the daughter of Eleanor and the late David McClain. She is survived by her husband, Leonard Earl Morris Jr.; son, Lee Ellis Morris; and sister, Diane Rey.
Debra had a career in insurance as a claims specialist for 15 years and was owner-operator of a small cleaning business. She then moved on and joined her husband and son in the family business, D & L Tree Service.
Debra graduated in the Class of 1983 from Linganore High. She loved Jesus, her family, puppies and all would accept her love.
