Debra Shafer

Debra Lee Shafer, 63, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was received into the Lord’s arms on April 3, 2021. Her husband of 37 years, Gary Lee Shafer, preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2013.
Born Dec. 8 1957, in Thurmont to the late Richard E. Sr and Georgetta M. nee Donnelly Few, Debra worked all her life until she was no longer able to. She worked for Denny’s in Frederick, Maryland, for most of her life. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Surviving are her daughters, Teresa Warrenfeltz and husband Aaron, Rhonda Asbury and husband Joe, and Billie Jo Thompson and husband Frankie; five grandchildren, Austin Kackley, Gary Kackley and finance Jazzman Gary, Franklin Thompson III, Isabella Thompson and Everett Asbury; stepgranddaughter Sharlene Warrenfeltz; three sisters, Barbara May, Judy Williams and Anita Cool; one brother, Joe Few; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her beloved, dog Buddy.
Debra is preceded in death by two brothers, Richard E. Few Jr. and James Few Sr; a nephew, James Few Jr.; and a niece, April Livingston; and a grandson, Trey Jones.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Blacks Funeral Home, 224 N. Church St., Thurmont, Maryland. A funeral service will be held Friday, April 9 at the funeral home, with Vicar Dianne Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
Debra’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont, online condolences www.blacksfuneralhomes.com.