Delores Brown

Delores Almeda (McAbee) Brown, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the early morning. She was surrounded by her loving, devoted daughters.
Born April 3, 1934, in Montgomery County, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Inez (Zeigler) McAbee. Delores was married to the late Harold M. Brown Sr. From their union, they had six children. Surviving are Stephanie A. Brown, of Little Rock, Arkansas, significant other of Steven Draper; Felecia A. Bush of Frederick, Maryland, wife of Marvin Bush; and Peggy Jean D. Miguel, of Frederick, Maryland, wife of Marc Miguel. Her three deceased children are Vanessa M. Fleming; Harold M. Brown Jr.; and Alexander L. Brown, husband of Joan Brown. Delores’ only living brother is Frederick E. McAbee, of Laytonsville, Maryland, husband of the late Gertrude G. McAbee. Delores is also survived by her great uncle, Harvey Ziegler, of Damascus, Maryland. Delores leaves to rejoice in the memories of her life seven grandchildren, Stefonn Brown; Serenity Moore, wife of Romalus Moore; Ashley Bush; W.H. Elyon Bush; Brittney Miguel; Whittney Miguel; Kaylin Clipper, wife of Eric Clipper; and Maurice Brown. She has four great-grandchildren: Kyrie Moore, Arden Moore, Jonah Negar and Isaiah Brown. Other family members left to mourn her loss include, sister-in-law, Mildred Brown, wife of the late Jerome Brown of Frederick; nieces, Robin Kelly, Tina Lee and Karen Lee, all of Frederick; nephews, Gregory Harris, husband of Rose, of Leesburg, Virginia, and Frederick McAbee Jr., husband of Tracey, of Frederick, Maryland; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Delores is also preceded in death by two brothers, Rudelle McAbee and Allison McAbee; five sisters-in-law, Gertrude McAbee, Janis McAbee, Elizabeth Proctor, Jean Ambush and Peggy Hardy; five brothers-in-law, Daniel Brown, Jerome Brown, Norman Brown, Claude Proctor and Thomas Ambush; and one nephew, Keith McAbee.
The family will receive friends at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, from 9-11 a.m., when the celebration of Delores’ life journey will take place. Interment will be in Hopehill Cemetery. Family and friends will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be made available.
