Delores Myers

Delores Virginia Myers, 85, Myersville, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Delores was born Sept. 3, 1936, the daughter of the late James Paul Adams and Gladys V. (Dusing) Adams. She was married to Olvey Myers for 65 years until his passing in2017.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Stottlemyer and husband George, and Susan Turlington and husband William; and sons, Michael Myers and friend Joy Kamara, and David Myers and wife Vicki. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Tammy Nalborczyk.
Delores attended Middletown High School. She was an accomplished seamstress, having worked, until their closings, at Sagner Sewing Factory, Frederick; London Fog Sewing Factory, Boonsboro; and Union Bridge Clothing Company. She enjoyed sewing for her family, cooking, gardening and traveling. She was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church, Wolfsville, Maryland. The family expresses their appreciation to the care provided to her through Frederick Health Hospital and Hospice.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Mount Zion United Methodist Church cemetery, Myersville, Maryland. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Pastor Robert Snyder will be leading the service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Delores may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 94, Myersville, MD 21773.