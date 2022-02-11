Delphine L. Zimmerman, 87, of Loy Wolfe Road, Myersville, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Born in Wolfsville, Maryland, on April 17, 1934, Delphine was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Elsie M. (Palmer) Metzer. She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel L. Zimmerman Sr., to whom she was married 39 years before his passing. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Fae T. Souders, Robert (Bob) L. Metzer, Charles W. Metzer, Ralph E. Metzer, Zane L. Metzer and Jerry M. Metzer; and grandson, Paul R. Zimmerman Jr.
She is survived by her sisters, Rhea E. Polling, of Braddock Heights, Gaynell R. Myers, of Fairplay, Christina C. Carbaugh, of Cascade, Sue L. Douglas, of Hagerstown, Judy E. Hamilton, of Frederick, and Elsie L. Bell, of Sharpsburg.
She is also survived by her beloved sons, Samuel L. Jr. and wife Jane, Luther C. and wife Lisa, Wayne J. and wife Christine, Paul R. and wife Debbie, Daniel S. and wife Michelle, Douglas W. and Michael L.
She has 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was very devoted to her family and to her church. She was a lifetime member of the Salem United Methodist Church in Wolfsville, Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at Salem United Methodist Church, with Pastor Randy Reid officiating. Interment will be in Salem United Methodist Cemetery, Wolfsville, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, God’s Word Bibles can be purchased and sent in Delphine’s memory through The Gideons International website (www.sendtheword.org); or by mail to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090; or by phone (866) 382-4253. Please include Delphine’s name, and have cards sent to: The Zimmerman Family, 10110 Old National Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740
Online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.