Delsy Barnhart

Mrs. Delsy Elizabeth Barnhart, 93, of Ijamsville, Maryland, and formerly of Phoenix, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Teddy (Ted) R. Barnhart Jr., with whom she enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Born on Dec. 20, 1927, in Robertsdale, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Dominic and Edith Moro. Delsy worked as a registered nurse through her early career years, including five years working overseas in Aruba, and she then focused on being a homemaker. She is remembered for her selfless support of her family, her passion for nutrition and healthy living, and her interest in advancing her spiritual growth.
Surviving are her husband, Teddy R. Barnhart Jr.; her three daughters, Lisa Ann Blair and husband Scott, of Houston, Texas, Sabrina Ann Barnhart and husband Ted Sanchez, of Bratislava, Slovakia, and Theodora “Teddie” Barnhart Kiley and husband Jack, of Ijamsville, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Heather Blair, Jordan Blair and husband Nolan Touchstone, Maegan Kiley, Sioban Kiley, Bridgette Kiley, Jack Kiley IV, Briana Sanchez and Teddy Sanchez; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Moro; and a sister, Josephine DeSalvo.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. COVID-19 restrictions are in effect. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Alan P. Linton Jr. Emergency Shelter, 27 DeGrange St., Frederick, MD 21701.