Denis M. Doyle, 76, of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, passed away peacefully Friday, March 5, 2021, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, surrounded by his family.
Denis was born in Casper, Wyoming, in 1944, the son of the late Vincent Doyle and Clare Schappert. As a Maryland resident, Denis graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. Denis then graduated from the University of Maryland and was a faithful follower of the Terps. Denis served as a proud member of the Unites States Marine Corps Reserves. After graduating from college, he began his career in procurement at PEPCO in Washington, D.C. He retired in 2004 after 33 years at Bechtel Power Corporation, serving as a Project Procurement Manager on many large power plant projects throughout the world. Denis was an avid amateur chef and loved cooking for family and friends. He loved coming up with funny poems for family and friends on special occasions. Denis loved to travel, read the newspaper and do crossword puzzles, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Surviving are his devoted and loving wife of 42 years, Sharon Doyle; brother, Chris Doyle and his wife, Sara; daughter, Kelli Polen, of Charles Town, West Virginia; stepson, Greg Beckman and wife, Patsy, of Middletown, Maryland; five grandchildren, Kendyl Polen, Bryce Polen, Patrick Beckman, Dominick Beckman and Benjamin Beckman; and his beloved pet dog, Darcy.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on March 20, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Heart Association.