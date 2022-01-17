Denise Lynn Wolfer

Denise Lynne Wolfer, 57, of Taneytown, died on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson. Born December 1, 1964 in Rockville Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William and Patricia (Crider) Sipple. Denise was the devoted wife of Jon Wolfer, married on September 18, 1999.
Denise was a graduate of Richard Montgomery High School and worked as an accountant for many years.
Denise enjoyed drinking her morning coffee outside, especially during the summer, to watch the sunrise and the birds eating from her bird feeders. She was a mom to many people, and she loved her family deeply. She was always taking care of everyone else, putting their needs before her own, and had an uncanny knack for finding the good in everyone she met. She touched the lives of many, and leaves a legacy of love.
There was nothing she enjoyed more than having all her babies and grandbabies together at her house, spending quality time together. Denise spent 22 blessed years with the love of her life Jon “Poppop” Wolfer, never missing a chance to tell him how much she loved and appreciated him, and him doing the same. She was the supportive mother to two sons Chris and Wayne, whom she would have done anything for. However, there was no title that Denise loved and took more seriously than that of Nana to her 8 grandchildren, especially to Madison whom she was dedicated to. She will be deeply missed, because she was deeply loved by them all.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are her sons, Christopher Sipple (Alexandra) of Rehoboth, MA and Wayne Thatcher, Jr. (Lauren) of Hanover, PA; grandchildren, Madison Thatcher, Adrianna Simas, Kylee Sipple, Levi Grey, Skylar Sipple-Cote, Wayne Thatcher III, Hayden Sipple, and Wyatt Thatcher; brother, Mark Daniel Sipple (Debra Jo) of Jefferson; sisters, Linda Diane Schwartzback (Ralph) of Urbana, and Debra Sue McConnell (Paul, Sr.) of Walkersville; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Denise was predeceased by her brother David Allen Sipple.
The family will receive friends at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Tuesday, January 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 19, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.