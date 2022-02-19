Denise St. Pierre

Denise Louise (Quill) St. Pierre, age 80, of South Dennis, Massachusetts, and Ijamsville, Maryland, died on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Benton House of Augusta, Georgia, after failing health and a courageous battle against COVID-19.
She was born in Brockton, the eldest daughter of the late Vincent P. and Phillipa (Reynolds) Quill, maintaining lifelong ties to the city through family and friends. She was a 1959 graduate of Brockton High School and 1963 graduate of Bridgewater State College. Denise began her teaching at St. Edward School in Brockton, going on to teach in the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), traveling the world and teaching the children of overseas service members.
After marrying Al St. Pierre, she was a full-time homemaker but still very involved in education through her children’s schooling, serving as a substitute teacher and CCD instructor for many years. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, Patriots football, Red Sox baseball, and traveling — a passion that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was particularly proud of her Irish heritage and was a member of the Sons of Erin of Cape Cod.
Her true passion was her family, and she drew great pride from the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren; she never missed a chance to talk to her grandchildren about a soccer game, track meet or fencing match.
She is predeceased by her husband, Alfred G. St. Pierre. Denise is survived by her three children, Gregory P. St. Pierre and his wife, Jennifer, of Honolulu, Hawaii, Suzanne N. Dia and her husband, Rob, of Montclair, New Jersey, and Douglas R. St. Pierre and his wife, Tina, of Aiken, South Carolina; and her grandchildren, Lucas, Emily and Charlotte Dia, of Montclair, New Jersey, Dann Jecyl Adona, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Raphael Adona, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Grandon King of Manila, Philippines. She also leaves her sister, Sheila Gillen and her husband, Jim, of Dennis, Massachusetts. She will be fondly remembered by her sister-in-law, Bernardine Bunnie (DeGirolamo) Quill; her nephew, Vincent P. Quill III and his wife, Julie; and her niece, Elizabeth M. Cerullo and her husband, Steve.
Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Route 123), Brockton, Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 4-7 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in St. Edith Stein Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, 163 N. Cary St., Brockton. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Lung Association at action.lung.org. For condolences and directions, please visit conleyfuneralhome.com or Conley Funeral & Cremation Service on Facebook.