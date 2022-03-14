Dennis Allnutt

Dennis Hubble Allnutt, 72, of Boyds, MD, passed away on March 10, 2022.
He was the loving husband of Nancy Jeffers Allnutt.
Born on Dec. 2, 1949, in Seneca, Md., he was the son of the late Robert and Ila (Hubble) Allnutt. Along with his wife, Dennis is survived by three daughters, Amy Lynn Allnutt of Chicago, IL, Sarah Ann Allnutt (Herb Wright) of Frederick,MD and Kelly Sue Allnutt (Dan Poch) of Frederick; five siblings, Marilyn Stream, of Beuford, Ga., Delores Covey, of West Virginia, Larry Allnutt, of Thurmont, MD, Janet Williams, of West Virginia, and Frank Allnutt, of Virginia; and three grandchildren, Anthony Allnutt, Stacee Allnutt and Derrick Allnutt-Poch.
Dennis was predeceased by one brother, Earl Allnutt.
Dennis was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He grew up on a farm helping his father break and ride racehorses in West Virginia. He was drafted into the Vietnam War after high school, where he worked in communications. After Vietnam he worked at IBM for 28 years. He continued working at Montgomery County in the Department of Transportation for 23 years before he retired. In his free time, he was quite a handyman, who also enjoyed gardening and fishing: He grew the most delicious, ugly, tomatoes; and he liked to brag that he once caught a shark on vacation. Dennis was a gentle soul, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Family will be receiving friends on Monday, March 14, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, Md. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 15, at 1 p.m. at the Dickerson United Methodist Church, 20331 Dickerson Church Road, Dickerson, Md.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the church or to the Daniel Jeffers American Legion Post.