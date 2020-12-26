Dennis E. Page, 78, of Frederick, MD, passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 21 at Glade Valley Nursing home in Walkersville, MD. Born on Sept. 8, 1942, he was the son of Edwin Polewaczyk and Marie McKinney. He is survived by his wife Sandy, wife of 52 years. He was survived by his son Andrew, daughter-in-law Beth, and grandchildren Lucy and Peter. He is also survived by his daughter Deborah Dodson, son-in-law David Dodson, and grandchildren Lucas and Zachary. His son Peter died in 1987 at the age of 16.
Dennis was an active church member who believed in the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior.
He enjoyed reading and fishing. Dennis had a long career as a microbiologist.
The family will hold a small funeral gathering soon, and a Memorial service, once the COVID-19 virus is no longer a risk. Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1415 W. 7th St., Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.