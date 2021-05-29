Dennis Erwin Myers, 82, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Aug. 25, 1938, in Winfield, Kansas, he was the son of the late John Watson Myers and Nellie Imogene (Graham) Myers.
He was the loving husband of Betty Lou (Scheaffer) Myers; she passed away on April 12, 2021. Dennis married Betty on April 19, 1964. She was the love of his life, and she always came first. Dennis was at her bedside, holding her hand when she passed. Now they are reunited.
Dennis proudly served in the United States Navy from November 1956 to 1960 and was a reservist from November 1960 to 1962. He was stationed in the Mediterranean Sea on the USS Antietam.
He was a successful concrete engineer. He was a hard-working man who worked sunrise to sundown to provide for his family. He would always say, “It is not the one who plants the oak tree that enjoys the shade.”
A special thank-you goes to his caregivers and Frederick Health Hospice.
He is survived by his children, Christine L. Lawson and husband Dave Sr., Denise L. Myers, and Candy Appleby and fiance Chris; grandchildren, Michelle Monroe and husband Nick, Lauren Winfield and husband TJ, David Lawson Jr. and wife Tricia, Fred Lawson and wife Sarah, and Dawn Johnson; great grandchildren, Everly Monroe, Chase Lawson, Dustin Lawson, Olivia Lawson, Abigail Lawson and Piper Lawson; siblings, Barbara “Barb” Wilson, and Patsy “Pat” Mulholland and husband Russ. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to him as both “Uncle Denny” and “Uncle Dennis”
He is preceded in death by siblings, Frank Myers, Phyllis Erb, Ethel Westfall, John “Bud” Myers, Ross Myers and Wanda Myers; and a grandchild, Brian Lawson.
Services and interment are private.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.