Dennis Fraley

Dennis L. Fraley, age 72, and resident of Frederick County, Maryland, passed away peacefully at Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, Maryland, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, due to complications of cancer.
Dennis was born March 10, 1950, in Hagerstown, Maryland, and was the son of the late Bill and Louise Fraley. He is survived by his wife, Rosanne Fraley; daughter, Megan Fraley; stepson, Ryan Gross and wife Samantha; sister, Linda Baxter and husband Greg; first cousin, Nancy Lehman; stepmother, Irene Fraley; and five nieces/nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Jeffrey Fraley.
Dennis graduated from North Hagerstown High School in Hagerstown, Maryland, received a performance certificate from the U.S. Naval School of Music, and obtained a Bachelor of Arts (music education degree) from Shepherd University. He proudly served his country for three years, playing first horn in the 323rd Army Band of the Surgeon General at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. He was a musician who played and sang in many groups over the years, both sacred and secular. Some of his many accomplishments are: first Horn Gettysburg College; Shippensburg Festival Orchestras; Otterbein church orchestra, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; first horn and section leader of the Hagerstown Municipal Band; trumpet player for The Temptations and Four Tops when in the area; and trumpet player in TNT’s movie, “Gettysburg.” His favorite top 40 bands that he played in were Long Time Comin and Studio 6, of which he was the band leader. Dennis taught for 25 years in the Frederick County Public Schools system as high school band director, then elementary instrumental music teacher. He was adjunct faculty and french horn instructor at Shepherd University. Dennis also served as President of Local 770, American Federation of Musicians; and president of Mom and Me Productions Inc.
The family will receive friends at Resthaven Funeral Services, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, MD 21701, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Services at 1 p.m. May 9, 2022, with interment being held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens immediately following the memorial service. Flowers are welcome, or you can make a donation to Hospice of Frederick County.