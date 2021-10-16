Dennis Kropetz

Dennis Edward Kropetz, 73, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed away Oct. 7, 2021.
Dennis was born June 5, 1948, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to the late Anton Edward and Verna Lucille (Rolfson) Kropetz. He managed several car dealerships, including Jones Motors, Ideal and Fitzgerald Auto Mall.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Chucka.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Nancy Taylor-Kropetz; a brother, David Kropetz; and sisters, Tony Kouenik, and Diana Kent.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org, or the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.