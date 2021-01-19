Dennis Martin, age 63, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Dennis was born June 21, 1957, in Washington, D.C. His family moved to Columbus, where he was raised, and he graduated from Kendrick High School in 1975. In 1976, Dennis met the love of his life, Leslie Drake, and they were married in 1978. They were married for 43 years, and 43 more years would not have been enough. Dennis was one of the good guys, a guy that often put others’ needs before his own. He was kind, a guy that was dedicated to his family, and he loved his Savior Jesus Christ with all of his heart, mind, and soul. He took time to recognize and enjoy the little things in life: a smile to brighten someone’s day, teaching his daughters how to fish, and recognizing someone in need and being generous with his time or resources to show them Christ-like love.
Dennis understood faith, the importance of exercising it and trusting in the Lord. He lived his life in such a way that people knew he had faith, and he led by example and taught others, including his grandchildren about the importance of faith. He had a passion for music and could often be found listening to it or strumming one of his beloved guitars along to his favorite songs. He also sang and worshiped in the praise band at Grace Community Church in Frederick, Maryland, where he was a member.
Dennis loved to laugh, and he had the most wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed being able to laugh and joke with his sister, Wanda the most. He liked coin collecting and his racecar track, and he always found time each day to read his bible. What Dennis truly loved was his family and the time he spent with them. He cherished his wife, Leslie, his daughters, Jamie and Sarah, and their families, especially his grandchildren.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Pauline Elizabeth and Clinton Lloyd Martin; his younger brother, Jerry Allen Martin; and older brothers, Lloyd and Lamar Martin. Survivors include his wife, Leslie G. Martin; his daughters, Jamie (Brian) Hurst and Sarah (Michael) Corder; seven beautiful grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart, Brendan, Kelsey, Jocelyn, Avery, Nathan, Evan and William; his sister, Wanda and wife Linda; older brother, Harvey; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends of the family that will cherish his memory. Not to be left out, he was grateful for his little dachshunds that brightened his life, Stanley and Pickles.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Martin family.