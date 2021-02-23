Dennis Sullivan Sherald passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Cumberland, Maryland, following a brief illness, and now he is painting the heavens.
Born in Frederick, Maryland, on June 9, 1955, Dennis was the very loved son of the late Jane Rebecca Summers and Walter Eugene Sherald.
Dennis also lived in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where he pursued his love of the history of the Civil War. The last 20 years, Dennis called Cumberland, Maryland, home.
Dennis was a graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick and Frostburg University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree. Following his love of art, he was employed as an art teacher in Frederick County Public Schools. Dennis was also formerly employed at Fort Ritchie, where he was the Director of Arts and Crafts for the base, including the Site R staff and families. Most recently he taught art history at Frostburg University. While in college, Dennis spent summers as a teacher and counselor at the Maryland State Gifted and Talented Camp in Emmitsburg at the former St. Joseph’s College.
Dennis was a very gifted artist of many different mediums. He has work on display in Frederick at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine as well as many murals and other work in Cumberland. He worked as a freelance artist and did many beautiful works of art for private individuals and businesses. Pen and inks, paintings, murals, sculptures and wood carvings were just a few of his many talents. Dennis had a passionate interest in the history of the Civil War and spent an enormous amount of time studying and reenacting in the role of troop artist.
Dennis was a very loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and a friend to many. He was predeceased by his parents and niece, Laura McCarthy Sherald.
He is survived by brother, Tom Sherald (Peggy), of Emmitsburg; sister, Susan Sherald Harding, of Frederick; nephew Patrick Sherald (Katherine), of Morgantown, West Virginia; nieces, Katie Harding Routzahn (Evan), of Brunswick, and Lauren French Ausherman (Justin), of Frederick; and great- nieces and -nephews, Jack, Avery and Paige Routzahn, Cayden and Noah Ausherman and Ryleigh and Brody Sherald.
Dennis also leaves behind his very precious feline fur friends, Queenie and Kingster, who meant the world to him.
To honor Dennis’ memory and his love of his many cats over the years, donations in his name can be made to the following animal rescue care fund that solely takes care of strays and injured cats: Ark of Hope, Care Fund, in memory of Dennis Sherald, 13400 Arctic Ridge Lane, Oldtown, MD 21555; phone number 301-478-3300; www.arkofhoperescue.org. Dennis’ cats, Queenie and Kingster, will also be taken care of with this fund.
“Artists are visited by the Muses or tormented by their own passions and demons.” — Wes Nisker.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the immediate family.