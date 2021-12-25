Dennis Eugene Steckley, 76, of Frederick, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2021 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, with his wife Susan by his side. Born in Harrisburg, PA on August 5, 1945, he was the youngest son of the late Glenn E. and Lillian M. Steckley.
Dennis was a 1963 graduate of John Harris High School of Harrisburg, PA. He was drafted in the Army in October 1965, serving two years, stationed in Germany. He received the Good Conduct Medal and Marksmanship Medal.
He was an Environmental Protection Specialist with the Naval Supply Depot in Mechanicsburg, PA, retiring after 31 years. Dennis was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a layed back kind gentleman.
Dennis was a coach for Hampden Township baseball for five years. He liked all sports, especially college football and hockey. Dennis enjoyed fishing, hunting and dancing. He enjoyed traveling to Ocean City for Cruzers weekend and Frederick Auctions.
Married in 1969 ending in divorce, then marring the love of his life Susan in 2010.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Susan Steckley, his two sons and their families, Brian C. Steckley and his wife Courtney, of Ohio, granddaughter, Sabrina Beckley and husband Alex, his great grandson, Camden Steckley and granddaughter,Taylor Steckley, all of Camp Hill, PA, son Aaron P. Steckley and wife Nicole and grandson, Collin Peters, all of Lewisberry, PA, brothers, Glenn Steckley, of PA and Richard Steckley and wife Marie, of OK, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Joyce Waite and Elsie Jane Bateman, brother, James Steckley and his sister-in-law, Donna Steckley.
His wishes were to be cremated and services will be private. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick, MD.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made is his memory to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.