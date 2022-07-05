Dennis W. Fling, Sr.

Dennis Wilson Fling Sr., 70, of Boyds, Maryland, passed away July 1, 2022.
Born Aug. 4, 1951, in Maryland, he was the son of the late Harvey Wilson and Edna Irene (Connelly) Fling.
Dennis was the loving husband to Deborah Fling for 50 years.
Along with his wife, Dennis is survived by his daughter, Trina Dennis and husband Charles; his son, Dennis Fling Jr.; grandson, Cody Dennis; great-granddaughter, Kendall Dennis; and brother-in-law, Edwin Moreland.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Moreland; and grandson, Jacob Dennis.
Dennis was known to many as Pops or D.W. He owned and operated a trucking/excavating business for over 30 years. He was a hard-working man who instilled the importance of hard work, love and family in others. Whatever he set his mind on, he was determined to get it done. Dennis was an avid boater and was happiest while out boating on Lake Anna with family and friends.
The family will be receiving friends at Cedarbrook Church, 23700 Stringtown Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871, from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, with a funeral service scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery, 11401 Brink Road, Germantown, MD 20876.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation.