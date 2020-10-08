Dennis W. Hood

Dennis Wayne Hood, 59, of Westminster, formerly of Poplar Springs, passed Oct. 5, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center.
He was born Sept. 30, 1961 in Fredrick, Maryland, the son of Betty Lou (Lamb) Davis and the late Beverly Wayne Hood.
Dennis was a 1980 graduate of Glenelg High School. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Washington Capitals, eating out and singing Doors tunes. He was not dealt a great hand in life. Dennis suffered from mental illness, congestive heart failure, diabetes and three weeks ago Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Dennis was a simple man with complex problems.
He was preceded in death by special friend Susan Sluss. Surviving, in addition to his mother, are sisters Carolyn Ayala, Sheree Rodriguez, Beverly Renee Dumire, Kimberly Thomas, Kandace Wallace and brother Jeffrey Davis. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784, where funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. Social distancing and masks must be worn at the viewing and funeral service. A livestream will be available for the funeral services at www.burrier-queen.com.
Interment will be in Poplar Springs Cemetery, Poplar Springs, Maryland. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com.