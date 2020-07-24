Mr. Denny D. Duvall, age 79, passed away from cancer on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Kline Hospice House. Denny was born Nov. 25, 1940, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Margaret Louise Lawson Duvall and Rodger D. Duvall.
Denny was employed for 56 years at the Sears Store in Frederick, Maryland, starting as a clerk and advancing to Home Improvement Manager and Home Appliances Manager. He served many loyal customers during his career and considered them friends. He was a skilled roller skater at Braddock Heights and Frederick Skating Rinks in his younger years. He also loved to dance, enjoyed the beach, and cherished time with family.
Surviving Mr. Duvall are his wife Sandy Blizzard-Duvall; his sisters, Ethel Mae Testerman and Stephanie Ann Staley each of Frederick, MD, and a best friend, Bruce Harris, Libertytown, MD.
Donations may be made in Mr. Duvall’s name to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, 1 Frederick Way, Frederick, MD, 21701. Also at frederickhealthhospice.org.
A guest book is available at www.potomaccrematory.com.