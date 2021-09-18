Denzil Mathews

Denzil Edward Mathews passed away peacefully in his home Sept. 12, 2021, at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Carol (Dumm) Mathews; and sisters, Glenna Gehring and Sue Belvin. He is survived by his children, Mark Mathews (Lisa), of Monrovia, Maryland, Renee Hawes (James Munyer), of Washington, Virginia, and Travis Mathews (Julie), of Medina, Ohio. He was a proud grandfather of Ethan and Emily Hawes, Alec, Morgan and Mitchell Mathews, and Jacob and Eli Mathews; great-grandfather of Skylar Hawes, and Caylor and Ayvah Coro; and brother of Helen Davis, Anna Rannenberg, Jeannie Ryan, Clarence Mathews (Brigette), John Mathews (Sue) and Claudia Ice (Toby).
Denzil was notoriously witty and always quick with a joke. He had a natural ability to make people laugh and was often the life of the party. He had a kind and generous spirit that connected him to his family and friends, and he was always there to lend a helping hand to others.
A 10-year veteran of the United States Air Force, Denzil went on to work at Wylie Labs and had the honor to work on the Saturn rocket for the Apollo Space Program. Following his tenure with Wylie Labs, he had a distinguished 29-year career as an engineering technician with the National Bureau of Standards (now NIST).
Denzil was devoted to his community and was heavily involved in youth sports programs. He was a founding member of the Linganore Area Youth Athletics Association, now known as LOUYAA, and was also a member of the Linganore High School Athletic Boosters for almost two decades, serving as president for seven years.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Please join us in a celebration of life:
— Saturday, Sept. 25 at Rockchucker Lodge, 6602 Sinking Creek Road, Cox’s Mills, WV 26342
— Saturday, Oct 2, from 1-5 p.m. at Gold Star Post American Legion 191, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association in his honor (www.heart.org/en/about-us/contact-us)
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.