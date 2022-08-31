Devaughn Nelson

DeVaughn Raymond Nelson passed away on Aug. 28, 2022, at the age of 88. His parish priest administered the sacrament of Last Rites with his wife, Emily, and children present.

DeVaughn was born June 11, 1934, in Litchfield, Minnesota, to Raymond August Nelson and Malvina Henrietta (Schoolmeester) Nelson. He was a 1952 graduate of Litchfield High School and a 1956 graduate of St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota. He went on to receive his master’s degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and his Doctorate of Physics from the University of Tennessee.