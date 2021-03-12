Dexter Mathis, 88, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, passed away March 7, 2021.
Dexter was born Oct. 19, 1932, in North Carolina to the late Frank and Shirley (Shytle) Mathis. He loved camping with his five kids, all boys. He was an avid jokester and prankster, leaving his loved ones wondering when they should take him seriously or not. He never cussed and was always a gentleman but was also very protective.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley (Parham) Mathis; and a son, Charles Mathis, who passed in 2019.
Surviving to cherish Dexter’s memory are his children, Gordon Mathis, Pete Nicholson, Rob Mathis and Jeff Mathis; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday March 12, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, where a funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Dexter Mathis will be greatly missed by all who knew him.