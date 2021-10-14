Diana Simmons, formerly of Frederick, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 7, 2021, at her home in Warren, Ohio.
Born Feb. 20, 1959, to Arthur and Gerlinde Pflaumer-Cox, at Neubrucke Military Hospital, Germany. Diana spent her youth living in many different places. She excelled at swimming, diving and target shooting. She and her family settled in Rockville, and there, she met her soulmate, Steve Simmons. They were married on Dec. 15, 1978, at Twinbrook Baptist Church in Rockville. Steve and Diana shared 36 years of marriage until Steve’s passing in 2015. She worked many years in the banking industry and in various medical offices.
Diana is survived by her mother; her daughter, Kristie Guyton (Wesley), of Jefferson, Maryland; her son, Blair Simmons (Carissa), of Warren, Ohio; her brother, Neal Cox (Ruthie), of Bremerton, Washington; her brother-in-law, Larry Simmons (Norma), of Lake View, South Carolina; and her sister-in-law, Susan Horne (George), of Lake View, South Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren, her five legacies, Alyssa Simmons, Benjamin Guyton, Kaitlyn Guyton, Lorelei Simmons and Emma Guyton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was predeceased by her father; her father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Oneida Simmons; an infant sister; her son, Christian Simmons; her brother, Brian Cox; and her husband.
As a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, Diana spent her days making sure she took care of her family. Being a grandma was the highlight of her life, and she lived for her grandchildren. She was hands-on in raising her five loves and enjoyed every minute she spent with them. She travelled with them, taught them how to read, and showed them what true love is. She made sure they knew how much she loved them. In her free time, she loved to read, watch NASCAR, crochet, work on genealogy, and solve sudoku puzzles. She spent a great deal of time hand making gifts, learning new recipes and researching spirituality.
All services will be private, but anyone wishing to honor Diana can make a donation in her name to a charity of their choosing. She supported veterans, prisoners of war, animal welfare and Native American charities.