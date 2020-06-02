Diane Bair

Diane Christine Bair, 73, of Hagerstown, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home. Born on August 20, 1946, in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late Lynwood Rudolph and Bernice Alma (Miller) Moser. Diane was a 1964 graduate of North Hagerstown High School. Diane was a homemaker, and enjoyed sewing and decorating. Diane participated in many events at the Chewsville Community Center and was a founding member of the Alley Cats in her neighborhood at Greenwich Park. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Sherwood Thomas Bair; Son Mark Bair and wife Trish of Hagerstown; Grandaughters Lauren Ashley and Lindsey Ann Bair; and sister Bonnie Hess and her husband Steve of Hagerstown; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and friends. Due to current restrictions on COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Diane’s name to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742, or to the Humane Society of Washington County, 13011 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences can be made at www.rsthvn.com.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
To help keep the community informed during the coronavirus crisis, The Frederick News-Post has temporarily opened free public access to all articles on FrederickNewsPost.com. Non-members will be asked to provide an email address after they read their first three articles in a 30-day period. After that, they will have access to 500 articles a month.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.