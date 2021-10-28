Diane O'Brien

Diane Rockhill O’Brien, 76, of Frederick passed away October 22, 2021.
Diane was born July 13, 1945, in Bristol, PA to Paul Victor and Thelma (Weik) Rockhill. She graduated from Delhaas High School, Bristol PA in 1963, then a B.S. in nursing from Keuka College in New York in 1967, followed by an M.S. degree in Health Education from SUNY Cortland in 1968. She taught health education at the primary, junior high, high school and college levels across her early career, but her love were the middle school students. She left teaching to raise her two daughters until 1988. Diane then joined the American Genetic Association as Managing Editor of the Journal of Heredity, a scientific research journal. She traveled to the four corners of the globe with Steve for decades. She retired in 2008 to attend to her new grandchildren. At every stage of her life, she excelled and made deep and loving friends because she was very kind.
She was preceded in death by her wonderful mom and dad, Steve’s parents, Bernard and Katherine O’Brien, his sister Mary O’Brien and brother Daniel O’Brien, and her treasured aunt Elsie Gensel.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband, Stephen James O’Brien; daughters, Mary Kirsten O’Brien and Meghan Rockhill O’Brien; her grandchildren, Isabell and Roman; Diane’s sister Linda Rockhill Michel, her husband Bruce Michel; Diane’s niece, Darlene Kowalski, Steve’s sister Carol her husband George, and their seven children; and her beloved sister-in-law, Sandy Patterson.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Mountain View Community Church, 8330 Fingerboard Road, Urbana, Pastor Guy Kneebone will officiate. A reception and light meal will be held following the service at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to honor Diane per her request to:
Nursing School Scholarship Program
Keuka College
Alumni Office
141 Central Ave.
Keuka Park, NY 14478
Telephone number: 800-335-3852