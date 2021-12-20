Diane Riggs

Diane Elizabeth Riggs, age 61, of Frederick, Maryland, went on to the Lord on December 15, 2021.
She was born in Frederick, Maryland on October 29, 1960, and was the daughter of Herman Leroy Main, Jr. and and Geraldine Ann Main (nee Kline).
Diane worked for the Frederick News Post for several years before beginning a career that was her passion, providing childcare from her home.
She was married to Russell G. Riggs, Sr., in 1977. They had known one another their entire lives after growing up on the same street. Diane enjoyed the simple life, crafting, antiques, camping, bingo, slot machines and loved having children around.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Michelle Lynn Crutchfield (Thomas Jr.), her sons Russell J. Riggs, Jr. and Steven Riggs (Kenda), daughter Tonja Morgan Riggs, grandchildren Chellsie Shoemaker, Bailey Crutchfield, Austin Crutchfield, Tyler Crutchfield, Kaitlyn Riggs, Mason Riggs, Brady Riggs, and Dylan Guynn, a brother, Michael Main, Sr. and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Family will receive friends on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. with interment following in Union Chapel Cemetery, Libertytown, MD. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences www.keeneybasford.com