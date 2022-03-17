Diane Selby

Oct. 6, 1936 — March 8, 2022
Diane Elaine Dupee Selby, 85, of Washington Grove, Maryland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at The Village of Rockville.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1936, in Washington, D.C. She was the daughter of the late Earle M. Dupee and Emma K. Bornmann Dupee.
Shortly after she was born, her family moved to Montgomery County, where she grew up with her siblings. In 1954, Diane graduated from Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland. While attending high school, she met her husband, the late William Eugene “Jack” Selby. Jack and Diane were married in 1955, and together they worked hard to grow a business, build a home and raise their family. They were married for almost 43 years.
When she wasn’t chasing after her five sons, Diane enjoyed gardening, reading, knitting and playing the organ at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Derwood, Maryland. She was a lifelong fan of the Washington Football Team and the Washington Nationals. Her greatest joy was her family; she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Diane is survived by her five sons, Jack David Selby and wife Amy, of Boonsboro, Timothy Michael Selby and wife Donna, of Frederick, Scott Andrew Selby, of Frederick, Patrick Steven Selby and wife Dawn, of Milton, Delaware, and Eric Matthew Selby, of Sterling, Virginia; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Diane was preceded in death by sister, Rosalie Ann Dupee Dyer; brothers, Earle M. Dupee Jr. and Walter Ferdinand Dupee; and daughter-in-law, Karen Selby.
A celebration of life will be held at family’s convenience.